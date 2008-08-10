Prince Charles tries to keep his kilt under control, much to the amusement of his wife
And her laughter proves infectious as Charles begins to giggle
Finally, the Duchess of Cornwall wipes away her tears of laughter as they royal couple try to compose themselves
Scotland's traditional dress reduced Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall to fits of laughter on Saturday when the heir to the throne discovered the perils of wearing a kilt during a gale.
Attending the Mey Highland Games in the north of Scotland on Saturday, the Prince became increasingly concerned about the effect the sudden gusts of wind could have as he watched the events. Carefully pressing his kilt to his knees to prevent it rising up, his worries delighted Camilla, who had to wipe the tears from her eyes as she collapsed in giggles. Her laughter was clearly infectious as Charles began to chuckle too.
Scotland's climate wasn't the only troublesome issue the Prince had to contend with this weekend. His judging of the tug-of-war competition was cancelled after organisers forgot to bring a rope.
Following a week of engagements in the area, the royal couple are staying at the Castle of Mey, the Caithness home of the late Queen Mother. In honour of his beloved grandmother, Charles unveiled a memorial bench at one of her favourite viewpoints at the castle on Friday.