Queen Margrethe is one of the locals as she shops at French market

10 AUGUST 2008

Shoppers at Cahors market in France could count a very special customer among their numbers on Saturday as Queen Margrethe of Denmark picked up her wicker basket and headed out to browse the wares for sale.



Casually dressed in summer sandals, a T-shirt and skirt, the popular royal bought a variety of goods, including cheese and foie gras, as she stocked up for her holiday. Smiling warmly at the passers-by and locals who recognised her, the down-to-earth monarch wandered around the stalls for more than an hour.



The 68-year-old royal and her French-born husband Prince Henrik are enjoying their annual summer break at their wine-growing estate of Château de Cayx, near the historic town in the south-west of France. The couple bought the property in 1974 and have lovingly restored the 14th century estate over the years.