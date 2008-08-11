Hugs and cheers as Willem and Maxima celebrate Olympic gold

11 AUGUST 2008

Crown Prince Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands couldn't contain his joy as the Dutch Olympics team won their first gold medal of this year's competition in China on Sunday.



Watching with his wife, Crown Princess Maxima, the 41-year-old royal was a truly vociferous supporter as the couple roared the Netherlands female swimming squad on to victory in the finals of the 100-metre freestyle relay in Beijing.



And as Dutch fingertips touched the finishing line ahead of the US favourites – setting a new world record at the same time - Willem and Maxima hugged each other with joy, jumping up and down with excitement.



There was cheering, too, from the American stands as President George Bush and his family - First Lady Laura, daughter Barbara and former president George Snr – proudly waved the Stars And Stripes as their athletes took to the water.



It was a good day for the US side, who finished day two at the pool with an impressive eight medals. All eyes were on swimmer Michael Phelps, who scooped his second gold as part of the men's 400-metre freestyle relay. The 23-year-old is expected to leave the Chinese capital with an incredible eight wins under his belt.