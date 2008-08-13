The couple seemed lost in their own world as they watched the boxing action in the Chinese capital this week
Meanwhile, there was cause for jubilation in the Dutch camp as the Netherlands' Crown Prince Willem-Alexander and his wife, Crown Princess Maxima, helped Dutch judo athlete Deborah Gravenstijn (second left)celebrate her silver medal win
While the majority of spectators were enthralled by events inside the ring at the boxing in Beijing this week, Prince Albert of Monaco only had eyes for his beautiful girlfriend Charlene Wittstock.
So much so that in the middle of the action at the Workers' Gymnasium, the 50-year-old royal took the South African beauty's hand and tenderly kissed it as Charlene gazed lovingly at her royal beau.
While a boxing ring may not be everyone's idea of the most romantic setting, the Olympics hold a special significance for the couple. It was at the 2006 Winter Games in Turin that they went public with their relationship.
Meanwhile, another sports-loving royal couple were also enjoying the action in the Chinese capital. Days after celebrating their country's first gold of the competition, Crown Prince Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands and his wife, Crown Princess Maxima, joined Dutch judo athlete Deborah Gravenstijn for a jubilant celebration of her silver medal delight.