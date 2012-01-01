Queen Rania uploads her video thanks after web campaign

13 AUGUST 2008

Five months after launching her online interactive discussion to build bridges between East and West, thoroughly modern royal Queen Rania of Jordan has sent a personal message of thanks to all those who took part.



Constantly campaigning to improve the image of the Middle East, the forward-thinking queen created her own YouTube video channel in March in a bid to help dispel negative views of the region.



She encouraged the page's two million visitors to leave questions and discuss the stereotypical attitudes they'd heard about the Arab world so she could "break them down one by one". Debate was facilitated between users through a series of interactive videos and written blog postings.



Leaving her final message on Tuesday, the royal beauty said: "Over the past few months, this channel became as much yours as it is mine. It has transformed into a place where you come to ask questions, share your views, talk it out and a lot of the time, make friends thousands of miles away."



And she added: "If (the campaign) resulted in a smile to a stranger, or a knock introducing yourself to your neighbour, then I'd be very proud."



