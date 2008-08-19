Princess Mary does the shopping run on trip home to Tasmania

19 AUGUST 2008

Crown Princess Mary of Denmark proved she's as down to earth as ever during a rare trip back to her Australian hometown of Hobart. Despite her regal status, the mum-of-two had no problem nipping out to the shops to buy nappies for her daughter, 15-month-old Princess Isabella.



The elegant royal, whose private trip to see her family marks her first visit to Australia for two years, is staying at her sister Jane's modest home. And while it's the first visit to Tasmania for toddler Isabella, no doubt big brother Christian - who turns three in October - is delighting in showing her what he learnt on his trip there in 2006.



Dad Prince Frederik, who's currently enjoying the Olympics action in Beijing, is understood be joining them towards the end of the month.



With her face wreathed in smiles, the princess certainly seems delighted to be back on Tasmanian turf. She'll be catching up with her family for ten days in Hobart, and is scheduled to open an $8 million medical research centre in Sydney next month.