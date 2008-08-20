Bono and Queen Rania join the Sarkozys for dinner in France

The music star and the Jordanian royal wait to board a helicopter which will take them to First Lady Carla's family estate in Cap Negre, in the Var region of the French Riviera
Carla and the French premier, pictured with the singer's seven-year-old son Aurélien, have been holidaying in the peaceful area since the start of this month
20 AUGUST 2008
After a summer of entertaining star pals such as Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie and Robert De Niro aboard his yacht in France, there was another high profile engagement in store for rock star Bono this week.
The U2 frontman and human rights campaigner was invited to join Queen Rania of Jordan at a dinner organised by French President Nicolas Sarkozy and his wife Carla Bruni at her family villa in Cap Negre, in the Var region of the French Riviera.
Bono rendezvoused with the elegant Jordanian royal - who has been holidaying nearby in St Tropez - at a point close by the Bruni's property. The pair then boarded a helicopter which took them to their hosts.
On their first proper break since their February wedding, the President and his First Lady have been unwinding in the south of France since the start of this month. They've been dividing their time between Carla's family estate and the official presidential summer residence of Fort of Bregancon, in the picture-perfect village of Bormes-les-Mimosas.