Bono and Queen Rania join the Sarkozys for dinner in France

The music star and the Jordanian royal wait to board a helicopter which will take them to First Lady Carla's family estate in Cap Negre, in the Var region of the French Riviera

Photo: © Rex

Click on photos to enlarge

Carla and the French premier, pictured with the singer's seven-year-old son Aurélien, have been holidaying in the peaceful area since the start of this month

Photo: © Rex