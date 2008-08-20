Little Princess Isabella giggled away under the watchful eye of her mum as she tried out the swings
Photo: © Rex
It wasn't long before Prince Christian got his turn, either, taking to the swings on his fun-loving mum's lap
Photo: © Rex
20 AUGUST 2008
Enjoying a ten-day break with her family in Tasmania, Denmark's Princess Mary looked like any other local mum on Tuesday as she took her kids out for a spot of fun on the swings.
Joining in the laughter of her youngest, 15-month-old Princess Isabella, the elegant royal - dressed down in sensible boots for the occasion - was certainly in hands-on mum mode.
And the fun-loving Princess just couldn't resist having a go herself, sitting two-year-old Prince Christian on her lap for an exhilarating swing.
The royal trio are staying with Mary's sister Jane in Hobart, where next week they'll be joined by Prince Frederik, who's currently cheering on Denmark's athletes at the Olympics in Beijing.