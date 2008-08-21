The Queen 'deeply saddened' by loss of life in Madrid air tragedy

21 AUGUST 2008

In the aftermath of the Madrid plane accident, the British monarch has sent a message to King Carlos of Spain to express her sadness and shock about the incident as well as her sympathy for those affected.



"I was deeply saddened to learn of the dreadful loss of life in the air crash at Barajas airport in Madrid, the news of which has shocked us all," she said.



"Philip joins me in sending our warm and heartfelt sympathies to the families and friends of those who have died and our best wishes for a speedy recovery to those who have been injured.



"At this difficult time all those affected by this tragedy are in our thoughts and prayers."



A Downing Street spokesman said Prime Minister Gordon Brown was "deeply sorry" to hear of the loss of life caused by the crash, in which 153 people died. "His thoughts are with the Spanish people and all those affected by the tragedy," says the representative.