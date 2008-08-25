Spouse of Mr Obama's running mate promises unity with Michelle

25 AUGUST 2008

As their husbands team up to try and capture the White House, the two ladies who'll be pivotal to the presidential campaign have vowed to form their own winning team. Michelle Obama and the wife of her husband's running mate, Joe Biden, have said they're excited about working together.



Speaking at a rally in Illinois, English teacher Jill Biden said: "If you think those guys have chemistry, I think we have chemistry."



She and Mrs Obama, both elegant in understated outfits for the show of unity, looked very much in sync at the meeting as they struck an almost identical pose on stage to wave to Democratic supporters.



Mrs Biden's 65-year-old husband is described by friends as a family man who went home every night from Washington to care for his sons after his first wife and infant daughter died in a car crash. The couple are the parents of one daughter, Ashley, as well as the surviving children from his first marriage, Joseph and Robert.