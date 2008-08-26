The youngsters seemed enthralled by the tiny sugar glider during a day out to a local wildlife park with royal parents Prince Frederik and Princess Mary
Photo: © Rex
Click on photos to enlarge
Isabella, 15 months, tentatively reaches out a finger to stroke the tiny squirrel-like creature
Photo: © Rex
26 AUGUST 2008
After a week of getting used to the sights and sounds of their mum's Tasmanian homeland, Prince Christian and his sister Isabella came face to face with one of the Australian island state's furry dwellers on Tuesday.
Under the watchful eyes of dad Prince Frederik and mum Princess Mary, the youngsters were introduced to a Tasmanian sugar glider at a local wildlife park in Hobart - where the Danish royals are staying with Mary's sister Jane during their private summer holiday.
Both toddlers were fascinated by the small squirrel-like creature - with 15-month Isabella tentatively stretching out a hand to stroke it and her two-year-old brother following suit.
Members of the possum family, the creatures can glide from tree to tree for distances up to 50 metres by extending their arms to use a special membrane which runs from their front to back paws.