Senator Obama's wife Michelle gave a self-assured speech in her role as a potential First Lady at the Democratic party convention in Denver

Her husband - on the campaign trail in Missouri - addressed the gathering by video link. In one of the most crowd-pleasing moments of the day, his daughters Sasha and Malia got up on stage to have a few words with Daddy

The warmest applause, though, was reserved for Senator Edward Kennedy. The veteran politician, who has been battling brain cancer, told supporters: "Nothing, nothing was going to keep me away tonight"

