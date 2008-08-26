Senator Obama's wife Michelle gave a self-assured speech in her role as a potential First Lady at the Democratic party convention in Denver
Photo: © Getty Images
Click on photos to enlarge
Her husband - on the campaign trail in Missouri - addressed the gathering by video link. In one of the most crowd-pleasing moments of the day, his daughters Sasha and Malia got up on stage to have a few words with Daddy
Photo: © Getty Images
The warmest applause, though, was reserved for Senator Edward Kennedy. The veteran politician, who has been battling brain cancer, told supporters: "Nothing, nothing was going to keep me away tonight"
Photo: © Getty Images
26 AUGUST 2008
Two families took centre stage as the US Democratic party gathered in Denver at a national convention that will endorse the man who could become the first black president of the United States: the Kennedys and the Obamas.
Though Barack Obama himself was absent, his wife Michelle gave a confident speech urging Americans to entrust him with the keys to the White House. The couple's two young daughters, Sasha and Malia, then joined their mother on stage as Mr Obama spoke by satellite video link-up from the campaign trail in Missouri.
Earlier, Senator Edward Kennedy, who is receiving treatment for brain cancer, had made a stirring appearance to throw his weight behind the Illinois politician.
To thunderous applause the Democrat party grandee told the assembled crowd: "Nothing, nothing was going to keep me away tonight". He finished his speech with the words: "The dream lives on".
On Thursday Senator Obama will formally accept his party's nomination during an address preceded by the singing of the national anthem by Sex And The City actress Jennifer Hudson.