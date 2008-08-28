Bill Clinton joins wife Hillary in urging support for Barack Obama

Former US President Bill Clinton joined his wife Hillary Clinton in a show of support for Barack Obama at a Democratic convention in Denver, where the presidential hopeful received his party's nomination on Wednesday. "Barack Obama is ready to be President of the United States," proclaimed the charismatic former leader as he addressed thousands of convention delegates.



Earlier in the day his wife, who has given up her own bid for the White House this time around, dramatically halted a roll call vote - in which each US state reveals how many votes were cast for each candidate - to call on delegates to make a unanimous acclamation for Mr Obama "in the spirit of unity, with the goal of victory." "Let's declare together in one voice, right here, right now, that Barack Obama is our candidate," she said.



Speaking of his pride in his spouse - who lost out to Mr Obama in the candidate race - Mr Clinton urged the millions who had supported the former First Lady to now get behind her former rival.



"Last night Hillary told us in no uncertain terms that she is going to do everything she can to elect Barack Obama. That makes two of us," he said. "Actually that makes 18 million of us - because, like Hillary, I want all of you who supported her to vote for Barack Obama in November."



