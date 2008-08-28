Princess Victoria was on hand to see Pink Floyd frontman Roger Waters (second from right) receive her country's most prestigious music award
Photo: © PA
Young fans present their guitars to be signed by the legendary Pink Floyd musician
Photo: © Rex
28 AUGUST 2008
Royalty mingled with stars of the music scene at a Swedish awards ceremony honouring legendary Pink Floyd in Stockholm on Wednesday. The British group "captured and shaped the reflections and attitudes of a whole generation," said the awards the committee.
The country's popular Crown Princess Victoria, elegant as usual with her choice of a cherry red puffball dress for the gala dinner and ceremony, stepped in to share hosting duties after her father King Carl Gustaf presented band members Rogers Waters and drummer Nick Mason with their Polar Music lifetime achievement.
Founded in 1989 by ABBA manager Stig Anderson and presented each year by the Royal Swedish Academy of Music, the Polars are Sweden's biggest music prize. Previous winners include Joni Mitchell, Paul McCartney and Elton John.