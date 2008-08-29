In his acceptance speech Mr Obama paid a special tribute to his family. "To the love of my life, our next First Lady, Michelle Obama, and to Malia and Sasha," he said. "I love you so much and I'm so proud of you"
Photo: © Getty Images
Click on photos for gallery
British model Lily Cole joins stars including new parents Jessica Alba and Cash Warren to hear the historical speech
Photo: © Getty Images
Musicians will.i.am and John Legend teamed up to sing Yes We Can, a song written by the Black Eyed Peas star after he was inspired by a speech made by the Presidential contender
Photo: © Getty Images
29 AUGUST 2008
It was a momentous occasion when Barack Obama addressed a 75,000-strong crowd as he officially accepted the Democratic Party's presidential nomination. And sharing in the special moment were a host of famous faces who have lent the White House hopeful their support.
Among the stars gathered in a Denver stadium to watch the Hawaii-born nominee speak – 45 years to the day after Martin Luther King made his famous "I have a dream" declaration - were Oprah Winfrey, Susan Sarandon, Anne Hathaway and Jessica Alba.
Others, like Jennifer Hudson, contributed to the evening's entertainment. The Dreamgirls star took to the stage to sing the national anthem, while Stevie Wonder also performed, along with Sheryl Crow - who sang Change Is Gonna Come. Black Eyed Peas frontman will.i.am, meanwhile, teamed up with John Legend for a rendition of his song Yes We Can, which was inspired by the ground-breaking new nominee.
Also sharing in the excitment was Lily Cole. The British model joined an audience which included actor Jamie Foxx and expectant parents Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner, to hear Mr Obama's speech - described by Oprah Winfrey as "the most powerful thing I have ever experienced".