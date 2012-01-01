Over five decades ago the style in gentleman's trousers was fuller than is fashionable today. So, in keeping with the trend, the Duke of Edinburgh (pictured in 1957) has asked for a pair of trousers he wore then to be altered and brought up to date Photo: © Getty Images Click on photo to enlarge

Fashionable Philip enlists favourite tailor to alter Fifties' trousers



"About six weeks ago the Prince sent a pair of trousers he wanted re-cutting to give a slimmer, more fashionable look," confirms the tailors' director. Over 50 years old, the heavyweight worsted trousers were cut in a loose-fitting style popular in the Nineties.



Now their legs have been narrowed in keeping with current trends.



The Duke often attends Naval events in the uniform he wore at his wedding in 1947, and is known to request well-loved pieces be altered and repaired when necessary. "He certainly gets plenty of wear out of all his clothes," adds the director.