Mathilde and Philippe arrive hand in hand with their young family at the start of the autumn term. For little Prince Emmanuel it was his very first day at nursery
Photo: © Getty Images
Click on photos for gallery
Accompanied by their mum Princess Astrid, the children's cousins Princess Luisa Maria and Princess Laetitia also arrive for their first day back at Brussels' Sint-Jan Berchmans College
Photo: © Getty Images
2 SEPTEMBER 2008
Already an old pro at age six, Princess Elisabeth clearly had no qualms about heading back for a new term at Brussels' Sint-Jan Berchmans College, happily shaking hands with the principal upon their arrival.
Her five-year-old brother Prince Gabriel, who returns for his third year at the college's nursery school, seemed to share his sister's laid-back approach.
Little Emanuel meanwhile can count on seeing other familiar faces in the school's corridors, apart from those of his siblings. His cousins Princess Luisa Maria and Princess Laetitia Maria, the daughters of Prince Lorenz and Princess Astrid of Belgium, are also pupils.