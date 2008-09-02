Mathilde and Philippe arrive hand in hand with their young family at the start of the autumn term. For little Prince Emmanuel it was his very first day at nursery

Photo: © Getty Images

Click on photos for gallery

Accompanied by their mum Princess Astrid, the children's cousins Princess Luisa Maria and Princess Laetitia also arrive for their first day back at Brussels' Sint-Jan Berchmans College

Photo: © Getty Images