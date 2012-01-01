Friend reveals Kate's nine to five role exclusively to HELLO!



In this week's issue, number 1037, HELLO! reveals Prince William's 26-year-old love has been working full-time at her parents' multimillion-pound business Party Pieces for several months.



As a a close family friend of the brunette beauty explains, history of art graduate Kate has a busy, nine-to-five role editing catalogues for the mail-order children's party props and costumes enterprise in Reading.



"She is annoyed at the headlines saying she doesn't work," reports the pal. "She is actually working full-time, is on the payroll and plans to continue doing the job."



Kate has been putting her organisational skills to test outside the family business, too - helping plan a charity roller disco in London next month.



