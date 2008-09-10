Charles and Camilla presided over a meeting of VC and GC holders at the reception at St James's Palace
Photo: © PA
Click on photos to enlarge
The elite group's former "new boy", Johnson, jokes he's happy to hand over the title to Corporal Willie Apiata (left), who was awarded a VC recently
Photo: © Rex
10 SEPTEMBER 2008
Among those invited to a royal reception at St James's Palace in London were Lance-Corporal Johnson Beharry, decorated for twice saving members of his unit from ambushes in Iraq four years ago, and Margaret Purves, who rescued a boy scout and his leader from the sea aged 14 in 1949.
Also among the day's heroes were Henry Flintoff, who at the age of 13 rescued a farmer from a bull in 1944, and Dr Dick Butson, honoured for a 1947 Antarctic rescue operation.
Despite their courage some of Prince Charles' guests apparently find being in the spotlight at the biennial event a little nervewracking, though.
Arriving with Corporal Willie Apiata VC, a New Zealand SAS man recently recognised for rescuing a comrade under fire in Afghanistan, 29-year-old Johnson joked: "It's good to have a new boy so he can take some of the pressure off me."