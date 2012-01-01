The Duchess of Cornwall meets young Brixton horse lovers



Camilla met staff and young riders at the centre before presenting trophies at its annual awards ceremony on Thursday.



While at the Club she was also shown plans for a new riding centre which will help the organisation extend the experience of the sport to a greater range of disadvantaged youngsters. Planning permission has been granted for a purpose-built facility, and the charity is now focusing on raising the £1.4 million needed for the project to go ahead.