Charlotte obviously couldn't bear to leave her and boyfriend Alex's boxer at home while she attended the private view
Photo: © Rex
Click on photos for gallery
The pet joined the young lovers at an event in London, where the Monegasque royal has been living for the past year
Photo: © Getty Images
12 SEPTEMBER 2008
Charlotte, who's currently based in London while she serves an internship with The Independent, habitually favours her mother's style, too, often choosing Chanel for those special occasions.
On Thursday, though, the 22-year-old society beauty was keeping it casual in jeans and a leather jacket as she attended an exhibition at the capital's trendy Scream gallery, to which Ronnie Woods' wife Jo had also been invited.
Accompanying Charlotte was her similarly dressed down boyfriend, Alex Dellal, who is the manager of another cool art space, 20 Hoxton Square, and a canine boxer pal.