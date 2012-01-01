Charles and Camilla travel across the country in a busy day



First of all, the couple were guests of honour at a farmers' market in Cullompton, in the south-west, and had a good time sampling the produce on offer.



The couple's hectic schedule then took them across the country to visit Morpeth, the Northumberland market town devastated in last week's heavy rains.



Hundreds of residents braved the grey skies to greet Charles and Camilla, who donned a raincoat over her light-blue suit and carried a see-through umbrella. The couple chatted to the crowd before meeting members of the emergency services to thank them for all their hard work fighting the flow of water.



"Prince Charles was very complimentary about the tremendous efforts put in by everyone," said the fire service's Keith Kelly, one of the many officers involved in last Sunday's rescue efforts.