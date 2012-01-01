In an interview published this week, the princess puts paid to reports that King Carl Gustaf is against her marrying gym-owner entrepreneur Daniel Westling. "It's horribly, totally, incorrect," she says Photo: © Rex Click on photo to enlarge

Princess Victoria sets the record straight about wedding plans



In an interview with a Swedish publication, Victoria responds to claims made by some commentators that her father, King Carl Gustaf, had stalled a possible engagement with her beau of six years.



"It's horribly, totally, incorrect," she says. "Sometimes I wish I could write an article in a newspaper to explain things… The press has been unfair to my father."



The 31-year-old royal isn't ruling out a future wedding announcement, however. "Of course, I hope the day arrives - and when it does, I promise everyone will know about it," she adds.