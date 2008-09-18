Fergie's daughter Eugenie provided a talking point in the front row at Naomi Campbell's fashion show, which she watched with long term pal Count Nikolai Bismarck
Eugenie's big sister Beatrice was accompanied by her beau of two years, Dave Clark
18 SEPTEMBER 2008
The handsome young man is Eugenie's long-term pal Count Nikolai Bismarck, the great great grandson of German and Prussian statesman Prince Otto Von Bismarck. The pair have been friends since they were toddlers, when their families holidayed together.
Vivacious Eugenie's become a firm fixture on the London social circuit since leaving Marlborough College and starting her gap year – and the show, organised by Naomi Campbell, was just one of several nights out she's enjoyed in the last week.
Her mum Sarah, Duchess of York is friendly with the supermodel, so Eugenie's big sister Beatrice also attended with her attentive boyfriend, Virgin Galactic employee Dave Clark.