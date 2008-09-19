Princess Caroline of Monaco's daughter checks out what the London fashion scene has to offer
Photo: © Rex
Charlotte was at the top of the guest list for the presentation of hot label Issa along with Princess Beatrice and Eugenie, pictured with Naomi Campbell
Photo: © Getty Images
With London Fashion Week in full swing, the Duchess of York's daughters have thrown themselves into the round of parties and glamorous dos. On Wednesday they attended Naomi Campbell's charity show, and a day later they were again rubbing shoulders with the supermodel.
The fiery catwalk beauty was the surprise signing for the Issa show's finale, sashaying out in one of the maxi-style tunics that made up the bulk of the collection. Slashed to the waist and accessorised with chunky costume jewellery, the dress is sure to become the signature look for the Euro jet set next summer.