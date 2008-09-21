Squadron Leader Matthew Cornish joins Lawrence Dallaglio to receive the winner's trophy from the Prince of Wales
Photo: © Getty Images
Click on photos for gallery
Prince Harry sports a Help For Heroes wristband as he talks about his tour of duty in Afghanistan
Photo: © Getty Images
21 SEPTEMBER 2008
Led by rugby icons including Martin Johnson, Lawrence Dallaglio and Scott Gibbs, the players thrilled Twickenham in a charity match for Help For Heroes which raised £1.1million to help Britain's injured servicemen and women.
Playing before more than 52,000 spectators, who included the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall, rugby stars past and present competed alongside military personnel in a gripping match. It was won by the Help For Heroes, led by Rugby World cup winner Martin, who beat an International XV by 29-10.
And it was a proud moment for Squadron Leader Matthew Cornish as he joined team-mate and former England star Lawrence to receive the winning trophy from Prince Charles.
The cause is an issue close to the royals' hearts. Both Prince William and Prince Harry have raised money for Help For Heroes, while the younger royal and his pretty girlfriend Chelsy Davy have been spotted wearing wristbands supporting the charity.