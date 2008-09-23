Mrs Sarkozy was a picture of sophistication in an electric blue gown with faux jewel detailing
While the Welsh actress more than held her own in a midnight-hued affair with daring decollete
23 SEPTEMBER 2008
The Hollywood star and France's First Lady seemed to be getting along famously, however, when they met up at a soiree honouring the former model's husband, President Nicolas Sarkozy, with a humanitarian award.
And while Carla had eyes turning as she made her way through the throng, looking a picture of sophistication as always in an electric blue gown with faux jewel detailing, Catherine more than held her own in another midnight-hued affair revealing a daring decollete.
While in New York the French first couple have kept up their exercise routines and were spotted jogging energetically along the streets of the Big Apple earlier in the day.