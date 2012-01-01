Gerald Ward took a keen interest in his young godson's life and was involved in many of its key moments, including Harry's start at Eton and a pre-Afghanistan chat with the young soldier
Photo: © Getty Images
Click on photo to enlarge
24 SEPTEMBER 2008
An air ambulance flew to Berkshire's Sunningdale golf course after the former Household Cavalry officer suffered chest pains while taking part in a charity tournament near his family home.
A fellow Etonian like his godson and close friend of the Prince of Wales, Gerald had a long relationship with the royal family, and was with Charles when he first met Camilla in 1972.
He took a great interest in his 24-year-old godson's life, in particular in his schooling and his military career, advising him before he left for Afghanistan last year. The young royal was told of the former soldier's passing after he finished exercises with his battalion, the Blues and Royals.