Prince Harry's godfather and royal friend Gerald Ward passes away



An air ambulance flew to Berkshire's Sunningdale golf course after the former Household Cavalry officer suffered chest pains while taking part in a charity tournament near his family home.



A fellow Etonian like his godson and close friend of the Prince of Wales, Gerald had a long relationship with the royal family, and was with Charles when he first met Camilla in 1972.



He took a great interest in his 24-year-old godson's life, in particular in his schooling and his military career, advising him before he left for Afghanistan last year. The young royal was told of the former soldier's passing after he finished exercises with his battalion, the Blues and Royals.