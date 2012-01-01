Monaco royal nuptials to be announced 'within days'



One of Europe's most eligible royals is reportedly about to end his bachelor days. Prince Albert of Monaco will set the seal on his two-year courtship of South African swimmer Charlene Wittstock by announcing their engagement "within days".



According to reports in French magazine Gala a lavish royal wedding is being planned for next summer. "The prince and Charlene are deeply in love and after two years together they want to make it official," a palace insider is quoted as saying.



Since the couple's first public outing at the 2006 Winter Olympics, the blonde athlete has convinced royal watchers she possesses the natural elegance and regal qualities associated with the principality's first ladies.