Princess Beatrice embarks on new life as a university student



Striding confidently towards Goldsmith's College with a Louis Vuitton satchel slung over her shoulder, Princess Beatrice embarked upon the next chapter in her life, as a university student.



The Duchess of York's daughter arrived on the campus in south east London shortly before 11am on Wednesday to enrol for an undergraduate degree course in History and History Of Ideas. She'll spend three years studying for the BA qualification.



While at Goldsmith's Beatrice will stay during the week at an apartment across town in St James's Palace - the London residence of Princess Anne. She'll then spend weekends at her father's home in Windsor, 21 miles outside the capital, where Prince Andrew has the Royal Lodge.



While she has considered buying her own flat in London, Beatrice - mindful of the huge cost involved to provide it with round the clock security - thought using St James's as a base would be the best idea.



A pal tells the Daily Mail: "Obviously it will make it more difficult than normal for her to bring her new student mates for a cup of coffee, but Beatrice is a level-headed girl and thought it was the most sensible option."