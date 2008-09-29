Charles, who comes from a family of equestrian enthusiasts, showed his soft spot for horses as he greeted the steeds taking part in a welcoming guard of honour at Liverpool Cathedral on National Police Memorial Day
His brother and sister-in-law, meanwhile, were at one of the royal family's favourite race courses, Ascot, to present a trophy
Prince Charles seemed as keen to salute the magnificent steeds taking part in a ceremony honouring the work of Britain's mounted officers on Sunday as he was to meet their riders.
The Prince paused to stroke the noses of some of the horses lined up in an honour guard of 41 mounted police at National Police Memorial Day. He joined a 1,000 people at Liverpool Cathedral for a service remembering fallen officers.
While the Prince of Wales was in the northern city, his brother Prince Edward and wife Sophie also had an equestrian engagement. The Wessexes were guests of honour at Ascot where they presented a trophy to a representative of Princess Haya of Jordan. Her horse Raven's Pass won the Queen Elizabeth II stakes at the celebrated Berkshire race course.
It was one of Sophie's first official appearances following her nine-month maternity leave to care for son James, and she seemed well and pleased to be returning to royal duties.