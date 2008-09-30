The Norwegian crown princess crossed the finishing line in a respectable one hour 19 minutes as the crowd cheered her on
Also supporting the royal mum were her mother Marit Tjessem, brother Espen Hoiby, and the princess' children, Ingrid Alexandra and two-year-old Prince Sverre Magnus
Triathalon-competitor Jennifer Lopez isn't the only supermum getting sporty in the name of charity recently. Norway's Crown Princess Mette-Marit joined runners taking part in a fundraising mini-marathon in Oslo at the weekend.
And the 35-year-old royal grinned with glee as she crossed the ten-kilometre race's finishing line in a respectable time of one hour 19 minutes, cheered on from the sidelines by her mum Marit Tjessem and brother Espen Hoiby. Also proudly supporting their mum were her children, Princess Ingrid Alexandra, four, and two-year-old Prince Sverre Magnus, who waved home-made signs to spur her on.
The Norwegian royal was helping raise cash for Right To Play, an international humanitarian organisation which uses sport and play programmes to help improve health, develop life skills and foster peace for children and communities in disadvantaged countries.
Mette-Marit is not the first Norwegian royal to participate in the annual fundraiser. Her husband Crown Prince Haakon took part in 2000.