While her husband Crown Prince Frederik was busy opening a museum in Copenhagen on Tuesday, his beautiful wife was taken by the hand and shown around the refugee settlement in Moyo by one its young residents
During her time at a hospital on Monday, the princess visited an AIDS support organisation, where she made some new young friends
30 SEPTEMBER 2008
With a young son, Prince Christian, and daughter, Princess Isabella, of her own, Mary of Denmark knows just how to bring a smile to the face of young children. And the pretty royal has been doing just that during a visit to Uganda this week.
In the country in her capacity as a patron for the Danish Refugee Council, the Australia-born princess paid a visit to children at Uganda's largest hospital in Kampala on Monday before visiting a settlement in Moyo the following day to meet with families.
During her time there the 36-year-old, who is in the country until Thursday, has evidently been making a good impression on the people she meets. The princess was particularly popular with the young children, who greeted her with big smiles and affection as she mingled among them.