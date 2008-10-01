Emma Tallulah, King Harald and Queen Sonja's fifth grandchild, was born at home just outside Oslo
Princess Martha Louise's other daughters with husband Ari Behn were clearly eager to assume their roles as big sisters
Watched attentively by big sisters Maud and Leah the newest member of the Norwegian royal family has been captured in homely shots used by proud parents Princess Martha Louise of Norway and her husband Ari Behn to introduce her to the world.
The images were released to celebrate the arrival on Monday of Emma Tallulah, the couple's third daughter.
"The birth took place at the couple's home (just outside Oslo)," says the palace, adding mother and baby were both well.
Martha Louise, who is the only daughter of King Harald and Queen Sonja, gave up the title of 'royal highness' upon her 2002 marriage to writer Ari, and has a reputation for not standing on ceremony. The natural photo of the new arrival, taken by Emma Tallulah's dad, reflects the couple's low-key approach to their royal connections.