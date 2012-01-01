Internet picture confirms Kate's nine-to-five role in family firm



A black and white picture, discreetly tucked away at the bottom of her family business' website, confirms a recent HELLO! report about Kate Middleton's working life. Prince William's girlfriend has been hard at work at her mother Carole's company Party Pieces, as the magazine exclusively revealed a few weeks ago.



Accompanying the shot, taken with mum Carole and another colleague, are details of Kate's activities for the company, which sells children's partyware.



The royal sweetheart has been involved in setting up a new project - First Birthdays - aimed specifically at toddler celebrations, and producing marketing material such as the website and catalogues.



