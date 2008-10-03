The Australia-born princess visits the Gulu region, in the north of Uganda, to highlight the problem of unexploded landmines
Mary, pictured helping with a controlled detonation, drew comparisons with Princess Diana on her high-profile 1997 trip to Angola
Wearing a protective vest and face mask, Mary of Denmark walks alongside landmine clearance experts in Uganda. The princess was using her visit to Africa this week to draw attention to the problem of undetonated mines.
In an image that will touch a chord with followers of Princess Diana's campaign against the deadly weapons, Prince Frederick's wife observed the work of the Danish Demining Group at first hand.
Visiting in her role as patron of the Danish Refugee Council, Mary also initiated a controlled detonation process under the guidance of one team member.
Earlier in the day the mother of two had spent time with children being cared for at a clinic in a camp for people displaced internally by civil unrest in the northern region of Gulu.