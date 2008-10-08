With her smart jacket-and-skirt combination, statement-making hat and towering heels Joachim's attractive wife showed she has a sure eye for fashion as she accompanied her husband to the opening of the Danish parliament this week

Photo: © Rex

Click on photos to enlarge

She is in good company when it comes to fashion know-how as her Australian sister-in-law, Princess Mary, has already earned something of a reputation for her elegant wardrobe

Photo: © Rex