The London-born royal was accompanied by her young family for the opening of her Sloane Street store. The mother of five launched her signature line after getting frustrated shopping for clothes for her own children
Photo: © Getty Images
Click on photos for gallery
Trinny and her young daughter arrive for the Kensington opening
Photo: © Getty Images
15 OCTOBER 2008
As a busy mum of five Marie-Chantal of Greece knows a thing or two about childrenswear. The pretty royal, who actually creates many of the designs herself, opened the latest in her line of children's clothing stores in London on Tuesday, and her young family were all there to help celebrate the occasion.
Marie-Chantal - who welcomed her youngest child, son Aristide in June this year - was watched by her little ones, proud husband Prince Pavlos and mother-in-law Queen Anne Marie at the Sloane Street store opening.
And the royal family were not the only special guests at the occasion. Also in attendance were actress Emma Thompson and TV fashion queen Trinny Woodall.
Trinny, who recently announced her divorce from husband Johnny Elichaoff, arrived to check out the exclusive shop with four-year-old daughter Lyla, cute in a pink dress, white cardigan and fluffy hat.
Marie-Chantal, who launched Chantal LLC in 2001, juggles her lively young family – sons Constantine, nearly ten, Achileas, eight, Odyssseas, four, three-month old Arisitide and 12-year-old daughter Olympia - with running her business.