The country's leader was joined on the podium by his wife Laureen and nine-year-old daughter Rachel as he celebrated at a rally in Calgary
Laureen gives her husband a congratulatory kiss following the announcement that his party had scored a minority win
15 OCTOBER 2008
With reams of red confetti fluttering down from above and his family gathered around him, a jubilant Stephen Harper celebrated his return to power as Canada's Prime Minister this week.
The Conservative Party of Canada leader began his second term as the country's premier after winning a minority victory in the October 14 election. "Canadians have voted to move our country forward and they have done so with confidence," the 49-year-old told cheering supporters at a victory rally in Calgary.
Standing by his side as he addressed the 1,000 or so well-wishers who had gathered at the event was Mr Harper's wife Laureen, who at one point gave him a congratulatory kiss. Their children, Ben, 11, and nine-year-old Rachel, were also on hand to share in their dad's triumph.