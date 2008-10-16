When the couple attended a New York gala it was easy to see why Prince Albert's elegant South African companion - radiant in a scarlet satin gown - draws comparisons with his mother Princess Grace
The duo were joined by a roll call of the city's star actors including Glenn Close
16 OCTOBER 2008
It's the second year running Charlene Wittstock has accompanied Prince Albert of Monaco to New York for a high-profile gala.
And the elegant South African once again made a dazzling impression on the city's movers and shakers, among them Hollywood stars Glenn Close, Ted Danson and Christopher Walken.
Charlene, a former Olympic swimmer with a sure sense of occasion, wasn't a bit overawed by the glittering company which had gathered for the presentation of awards founded in honour of Albert's former actress mother Princess Grace.
Mingling with guests besides her tuxedo-clad partner, the royal sweetheart sparkled in a one-shoulder scarlet gown. She completed the show-stopping look with a striking new hairdo. Her blonde mane had been styled into soft curls about her face instead of her usual chignon.