'Blue Peter' stars take tea with Queen to mark 50th anniversary



Blue Peter presenters past and present gathered this week to mark a very special occasion. The iconic children's programme celebrated its 50th birthday with a Buckingham Palace reception hosted by the Queen.



The British monarch, who is understood to be a fan of the show, wore the golden Blue Peter badge she was presented with on her golden jubilee. Presented to her were Katy Hill, with the programme from 1995 to 2000, Matt Baker, whose five year stint ended in 2004, Konnie Huq, who left last year after a decade, and one of its original stars Valerie Singleton, who co-hosted between 1962 and 1972.



Speaking at the tea party - for which the royal chef's had baked a cake iced with the programme's familiar blue and white ship logo - Peter Purves, who shared the screen with Valerie in the Sixties, reminisced: "Between (us) we've done just about everything it's possible to have fun doing."