The princess has said she's hoping to meet some Bollywood stars on her trip. Before that, though, she visited a New Delhi health centre
Victoria's unassuming nature had made a favourable impression in the country before she even arrived, after Indian journalists interviewed her in Europe ahead of the tour
17 OCTOBER 2008
Sitting legs folded, wearing a simple patterned skirt and top, Sweden's unaffected Crown Princess Victoria didn't stand on ceremony during a visit to India.
The Scandinavian country's future queen was greeted with a garland of flowers for her neck and had a bindi dot applied on her forehead when she arrived to see the work of a women's health project in New Delhi.
Victoria plans to pack as much into the current visit as possible with stop-offs in Mumbai, Pune, Agra and Jaipur during the ten-day tour.
"Even a lifetime is short to understand this culturally rich and diverse country," she observed before trip, adding that the trip is intended as a "door-opener for scores of opportunities" between the two nations.
One of the cultural avenues the princess is looking to explore is Bollywood. Having done her homework by watching a couple of recently released Hindi films the 31-year-old royal is hoping to meet "some big film stars from the industry".