Wills and Harry show off ball skills on break from Africa trek



After four days of crossing rivers, scaling mountain peaks and sleeping rough under the stars, Princes William and Harry could have been forgiven for wanting to relax on the rest day of their 1,000-mile motorcycle trek across South Africa. The royal siblings had no such plans, however, instead joining fellow riders for a friendly football match with a local team.



Wills - who is president of the Football Association - pulled off some impressive sliding tackles during the game, which took place in a small village in the heart of South Africa’s Wild Coast.



The second-in-line to the throne and his younger brother – who put in an equally enthusiastic performance - seemed to have got over the tummy bug they had been suffering from for the previous couple of days as they got stuck in on the pitch.



Earlier in the day the boys had joined the other riders in rolling up their sleeves to paint a community building as they took a break from the saddle on their motorcycle trek. The group are more than half way through the charity rally, which ends in Port Elizabeth on Saturday.