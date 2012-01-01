Eugenie opens cancer ward for teens on first royal engagement



It was a proud moment for the Duchess of York this week as she accompanied her younger daughter, Princess Eugenie, on her first royal engagement. The mother-daughter team opened a cancer ward for teenagers in Leeds.



Athough a novice to that sort of duty Eugenie looked comfortable being in the spotlight as she toured the new £1.25-million state-of-the-art facility and met patients at St James' Hospital. "It just shows how lucky I am," said the 18-year-old royal after meeting youngsters on the ward.



The Queen's granddaughter, who is currently on a gap year after completing her A-levels, will spend the next few months in Africa visiting children's aid projects.



In getting involved with charity endevours she follows in the footsteps of elder sister Beatrice. Her flame-haired sibling's first official engagement, which she carried out just before her 18th birthday, was a visit to patients at the Young People's Unit at University College Hospital, London. Since then Beatrice has also lent her support to Springboard For Children, an organisation which provides support for youngsters with learning difficulties.