Harry sets his sights on pilot training as a way to return to front line



Prince Harry is aiming to follow in the footsteps of his father Prince Charles, his uncle Andrew, and his elder brother William by applying to become a military helicopter pilot.



After completing initial aptitude tests earlier this month, the 24-year-old royal - who spent ten weeks serving in Afghanistan last December - will undergo a four week course in November to assess his suitability for a 16-month full flight training programme in January.



While it remains to be seen whether the Prince will make the grade - standards at the Army Air Corps are notoriously high - Harry is keen to get back to serving in Afghanistan, and he believes he's more likely to be sent back in the air than on the ground.



"He is desperate to get back to the front line," a senior royal source revealed. "That is what he joined the Army for."



Among the transport Harry - who referred to his time in Afghanistan as the closest he has come to ordinary life - may end up flying are Apache attack helicopters.