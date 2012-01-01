Eugenie gets introduction to royal duties abroad from dad Andrew



Princess Eugenie is having a unique gap-year experience as she accompanies her dad Andrew on a two-week tour of former Soviet states. Starting in Kyrgyzstan on Tuesday, father and daughter will also visit Tajikistan and Turkmenistan, as well as Mongolia and China.



Though Andrew, the UK's Special Representative For International Trade And Investment, must be eager to introduce the 18-year-old to his work, Eugenie's participation will be limited to evening receptions.



"It wouldn't be appropriate for the Princess to meet the Chinese vice-premier Wang Qishan, so she will be doing touristy things (during the day)," a source told the Daily Mail.



Also on the agenda for the pair is an official visit to the earthquake-hit Chinese town of Dujiangyan, where they will be shown re-settlement centres and meet with British aid workers.



Buckingham Palace has confirmed the Prince is covering the cost of his daughter's flights, food and accommodation. Eugenie's eye-opening tour comes nine months after big sister Beatrice accompanied their dad on a similar trip to Egypt.