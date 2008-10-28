Harry shows he has a knack with children as he honours brave kids



Following in the footsteps of his late mother Princess Diana with his involvement in children's charities, Prince Harry was guest of honour this week at an awards ceremony recognising Britain's bravest youngsters.



The 24-year-old royal soldier, who's freshly returned from a fundraising bike trip across South Africa with brother William, delighted the seriously ill children when he went along to Lord's Cricket Ground to present the awards for the Wellchild children's charity, of which he is patron.



Laughing and chatting before the ceremony to the children who scrambled to sit on his knee, Harry certainly proved a big hit with both them and their families.



He proved a natural as he joked with five-year-old Harvey Fleming, teasingly trying to get him to part with his glowing toy, and persuaded little Lily Slater, four, to come and sit on his lap.



Lily's mum Shirley, who'd taken her daughter to see Harry's waxwork at Madam Tussauds before the meeting, was impressed by the young royal. "He was just how I imagined him to be," she said. "He was lovely."



Eight-year-old Lizzie Lansley, who has not only overcome the odds to walk again but has also succeeded in becoming a judo yellow belt, had an equally memorable encounter with the caring young royal after he quipped: "I think I'll have to keep away from you, you're dangerous!"