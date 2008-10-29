Arriving at an official engagement by helicopter, Princess Anne provided awaiting well-wishers with a classic image which combined cutting-edge transport technology with the good manners of yesteryear
Known for her enduring classic style, the Princess Royal had adopted another modern element - a pair of cool Ray-Bans, similar to those often sported by her young nephews
Like her royal mum Princess Anne has maintained the same trusty hairstyle over the decades, and is a stickler for respecting tradition. Yet the Princess Royal also has her pulse on the finger of modern living, as she proved on an engagement this week.
Anne made quite an impression as she touched down at the Berkshire headquarters of the St John Ambulance service in a transport more usually associated with Bond heroines. Arriving for a tree-planting ceremony in a gleaming helicopter.
And while she remained as true as ever to her classic style approach, onlookers noted that the 58-year-old royal had added an uber-trendy pair of sunglasses to her customary skirt, jacket and-gloves ensemble. Shades that wouldn't have looked amiss on one of her young nephews, William and Harry or daughter Zara.