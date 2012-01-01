Prince Andrew's ex and his daughter teamed up to winning effect for Sarah's Children In Crisis foundation, which celebrated its 15th anniversary with a ball in London. The two York ladies proved the saying the apple doesn't fall far from the tree as they stepped out in similar evening gowns Photo: © Getty Images Click on photo to enlarge

Glamorous Yorks display perfect mother-and-daughter style



Princess Beatrice has often spoken of wanting to be a 'mini-Mummy' and at a recent charity gala in London she seemed to have succeeded in triumphant style. With their flowing locks and chic evening gowns, the two York ladies were the epitome of sophisticated mother-and-daughter style.



Sarah was glamour personified in a velvet show-stopper with diamante detailing as she hosted the ball marking the 15th anniversary of her Children In Crisis foundation.



Her elder girl, meanwhile, had picked out a floor-length Grecian creation, the thistle colour of which perfectly offset her strawberry mane.



Their looks were further united by the addition of a Remembrance poppy prominently displayed on each bodice.



Fergie can take pride that since leaving school a year ago Bea has become more involved with her mum's campaigning work. Most recently the 20-year-old royal accompanied the Duchess on a trip to Romania with undercover reporters investigating the conditions in state-run orphanages.