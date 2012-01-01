Rania and Abdullah of Jordan take elder daughter to Bond screening



Fans who braved the chilly temperatures to catch a glimpse of Daniel Craig and his Quantum Of Solace co-stars at the film's Paris premiere on Thursday night were in for a royal treat. Queen Rania and her husband King Abdullah joined the film stars on the red carpet with their daughter Princess Iman.



Rarely seen in public, petite, blonde Iman is couple's second child and elder daughter. Now 12, she's blossoming into a pretty youngster and, if her chic champagne gown and white coat are anything to go by, she's inherited her mum's renowned sense of style as well as the 38-year-old's stunning looks.



At the French premiere the royal trio mingled with Daniel, his striking fiancée Satsuki Mitchell, Bond girl Olga Kurylenko and new Bond nemesis Mathieu Amalric.